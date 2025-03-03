7 budget-friendly places to shop in Mumbai

Mumbai's lively street markets and reasonably priced shopping centres make it a haven for bargain-seekers. Discover 7 affordable places to shop in Mumbai for amazing bargains without going over budget on everything from trendy clothing to unique accessories!
A haven for street shoppers, with affordable handicrafts, accessories, and stylish clothing.
Colaba Causeway
An essential destination for reasonably priced western clothing, shoes, and chic accessories at unbeatable costs.
Fashion Street
A hub for fashion with affordable stores offering stylish clothing, accessories, and jewellery.
Hill Road, Bandra
A wide range of branded stores and street vendors selling fashionable apparel and shoes at reasonable prices.
Linking Road, Bandra
It is well-known for its unique gifts, fresh produce, and reasonably priced home décor.
Crawford Market
An excellent location for affordable watches, accessories, perfumes, and electronic devices.
Heera Panna Market
A vibrant market that sells fresh flowers at wholesale prices, ideal for gifting and decorating.