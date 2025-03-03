Mar 3, 2025, 04:41 PM IST

7 budget-friendly places to shop in Mumbai

Muskaan Gupta

Mumbai's lively street markets and reasonably priced shopping centres make it a haven for bargain-seekers. Discover 7 affordable places to shop in Mumbai for amazing bargains without going over budget on everything from trendy clothing to unique accessories!

A haven for street shoppers, with affordable handicrafts, accessories, and stylish clothing.

Colaba Causeway

An essential destination for reasonably priced western clothing, shoes, and chic accessories at unbeatable costs.

Fashion Street

A hub for fashion with affordable stores offering stylish clothing, accessories, and jewellery.

Hill Road, Bandra

A wide range of branded stores and street vendors selling fashionable apparel and shoes at reasonable prices.

Linking Road, Bandra

It is well-known for its unique gifts, fresh produce, and reasonably priced home décor.

Crawford Market

An excellent location for affordable watches, accessories, perfumes, and electronic devices.

Heera Panna Market

A vibrant market that sells fresh flowers at wholesale prices, ideal for gifting and decorating.

Dadar Flower Market

