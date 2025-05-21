7 books that predicted the future before it happened

May 21, 2025, 02:24 PM IST
Here are 7 books that are into the list of predicting future
A chilling tale of a populist leader rising to power in the U.S., Sinclair Lewis eerily foreshadowed the political climate we’ve seen in recent years.
It Can’t Happen Here – Sinclair Lewis (1935)
Orwell’s dystopian classic introduced terms like “Big Brother” and “thoughtcrime.” Today, mass surveillance and manipulation of truth feel closer to reality than fiction.
1984 – George Orwell (1949)
Huxley predicted a world driven by genetic engineering, consumerism, and pleasure. A society distracted by comfort and entertainment sounds all too familiar now.
Brave New World – Aldous Huxley (1932)
Bradbury imagined a world where books are banned and minds are dulled by screens. With social media overload and declining reading habits, this future is coming close.
Fahrenheit 451 – Ray Bradbury (1953)
Before smartphones and data tracking became everyday concerns, Feed imagined brain implants connecting people to a digital feed flooded with ads and media—like living inside the algorithm.
Feed – M.T. Anderson (2002)
Way ahead of its time, Forster described people living in isolation, communicating only through screens. Sound like 2020? Remote life and screen dependence are now normal.
The Machine Stops – E.M. Forster (1909)
We portrayed a future where the state controls thoughts, emotions, and relationships. This dystopia influenced Orwell’s 1984 and echoes current fears about mass control and loss of privacy.
We – Yevgeny Zamyatin (1924)