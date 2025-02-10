Feb 10, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
7 best perfumes for men and women
Muskaan Gupta
It might be difficult to find the ideal scent that works for both men and women, but unisex perfumes provide a fun fix. These are the top 7 unisex fragrances that are amazing for both men and women.
Sandalwood, cedarwood, and cardamom combine to create a warm, spicy aroma that is ideal for an unique, unisex appeal.
Le Labo Santal 33
A vibrant, earthy scent that evokes the peaceful presence of nature with hints of grapefruit, ambrette seeds, and sea salt
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt
Citrus, ginger, and tonka bean combine to create a rich yet smooth scent that is well-balanced for everyone.
Chanel Allure Homme Sport
Lemon, bergamot, and juniper berries combine to create a woody, fragrant perfume that is refreshing and soothing, suitable for both sexes.
Byredo Gypsy Water
With hints of wood and fig leaves, this fresh, green perfume is gentle yet earthy, making it suitable for both genders.
Diptyque Philosykos
It has a unique earthy scent that appeals to both men and women thanks to its warm and rich combination of orange, pepper, and vetiver.
Hermès Terre d'Hermès
Green tea, papaya, and bergamot combine to create a timeless, fresh perfume that is suitable for daily wear by everyone.
Calvin Klein CK One
