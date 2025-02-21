Feb 21, 2025, 04:50 PM IST

7 benefits of drinking milk with banana

Pravrajya Suruchi

Boosts Energy – The natural sugars in bananas and the protein in milk provide a quick and sustained energy boost.

Supports Muscle Growth – Rich in protein and potassium, this combo helps build and repair muscles.

Improves Digestion – Bananas contain fiber that aids digestion, while milk soothes the stomach.

Enhances Bone Health – Milk is packed with calcium and vitamin D, strengthening bones.

Aids Weight Gain – A high-calorie drink for those looking to gain healthy weight.

Promotes Better Sleep – Bananas contain tryptophan, which helps produce serotonin, promoting relaxation.

Supports Heart Health – The potassium in bananas helps regulate blood pressure, reducing heart disease risk.

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

