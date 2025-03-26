Mar 26, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
7 benefits of drinking lemon chia seed water
Shivani Tiwari
The combination of lemon, chia seeds, and water creates a beverage that packs a surprising punch of health benefits.
Here are 7 health benefits of drinking lemon chia seed water.
Hydration: Chia seed's water-absorbing properties help the body retain fluids, leading to everlasting hydration.
Boosted Immune System: The vitamin C in lemons strengthens the immune system, helping to protect against infections.
Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Chia seeds are an excellent source of omega-3s, which support heart health and brain function.
Improved Digestion: The high fibre content of chia seeds supports a healthy digestive system.
Rich in Antioxidants: Lemons and chia seeds contain antioxidants that combat free radicals and reduce oxidative stress.
Increased Energy Levels: The combination of hydration and nutrients provides sustained energy throughout the day.
Refreshing: The tangy flavour of lemon with the gel-like texture of chia seed provides a refreshing summer drink.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
