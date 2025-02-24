7 benefits of adding cardamom in your daily diet

Feb 24, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
Cardamom helps relieve bloating, indigestion, and acidity by promoting better digestion and gut health.
It has thermogenic properties that can enhance metabolism and aid in weight management.
Regular consumption may help lower blood pressure and improve overall heart function.
Its antibacterial properties help combat oral bacteria, keeping breath fresh and promoting oral hygiene.
Cardamom acts as a natural expectorant, helping clear mucus and improving breathing.
Packed with antioxidants, it helps fight free radicals, reducing oxidative stress in the body.
Some studies suggest it may help regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for diabetics.