Feb 24, 2025, 05:54 PM IST

7 benefits of adding cardamom in your daily diet

Shweta Singh

Cardamom helps relieve bloating, indigestion, and acidity by promoting better digestion and gut health.

Aids Digestion

It has thermogenic properties that can enhance metabolism and aid in weight management.

Boosts Metabolism

Regular consumption may help lower blood pressure and improve overall heart function.

Supports Heart Health

Its antibacterial properties help combat oral bacteria, keeping breath fresh and promoting oral hygiene.

Fights Bad Breath

Cardamom acts as a natural expectorant, helping clear mucus and improving breathing.

Enhances Respiratory Health

Packed with antioxidants, it helps fight free radicals, reducing oxidative stress in the body.

Rich in Antioxidants

Some studies suggest it may help regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for diabetics.

Regulates Blood Sugar

