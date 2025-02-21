Feb 21, 2025, 03:25 PM IST

7 animals that eat their babies

Lions: King of the jungle can typically kill the cubs, if they are dead or when they feel hungry. Both the cases are rare.  

 Hamsters: While hamsters are typically caring mothers, they may end up eating their young if they feel stressed or lack of chance to survive.

Hippopotamus: Hippopotamus are herbivorous but extreme scarcity of food can lead to eating their offspring. 

Cat: Cat mother usually eats their babies if they feel they lack in nutrient value. 

Chimpanzees: Chimpanzees, particularly in cases where a male may kill babies fathered by other males and even snatch and eat them.

Rat: They eat their babies when they feel stressed and when their pups have low chances of survival. 

Black Widow Spider: They and their mate sometimes end up eating their babies.  

Crab Spider: They sacrifice themselves for their offspring by providing their body as a meal for young ones. 

Polar Bears: In times of food scarcity, polar bears may eat their cubs. This extreme behavior is for survival and highlights the harsh realities of life in the Arctic.

