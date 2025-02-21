Feb 21, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
7 animals that eat their babies
DNA WEB DESK
Lions: King of the jungle can typically kill the cubs, if they are dead or when they feel hungry. Both the cases are rare.
Hamsters: While hamsters are typically caring mothers, they may end up eating their young if they feel stressed or lack of chance to survive.
Hippopotamus: Hippopotamus are herbivorous but extreme scarcity of food can lead to eating their offspring.
Cat: Cat mother usually eats their babies if they feel they lack in nutrient value.
Chimpanzees: Chimpanzees, particularly in cases where a male may kill babies fathered by other males and even snatch and eat them.
Rat: They eat their babies when they feel stressed and when their pups have low chances of survival.
Black Widow Spider: They and their mate sometimes end up eating their babies.
Crab Spider: They sacrifice themselves for their offspring by providing their body as a meal for young ones.
Polar Bears: In times of food scarcity, polar bears may eat their cubs. This extreme behavior is for survival and highlights the harsh realities of life in the Arctic.
Disclaimer: This article provides generic information only and is not DNA's opinion.
Next:
7 benefits of drinking milk with banana
Click To More..