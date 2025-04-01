7 animal species which returned from the verge of extinction

Apr 1, 2025, 01:25 AM IST
There have been some species of animals that have surprisingly been saved from being extinct. Among them are local species who suffered extinctions in a particular area.
Blue iguana is specific to the Cayman Islands and was about to extinct due to development, human interference, road snarls. As a result, around 15 remained by 2002.
UK had lost Red kites by 1871 and they got extinct from Scotland by 1879, all because of hunting. Only few were left in Wales by 1903. Conservation helped preserved them in many areas but their numbers remained low.
The North American plains once boasted of 60 million bison but only 600 were left by the end of 1800s. Their numbers came down due to ruthless hunting for their hides and meat.
These butterflies are orange-and-brown in colour and were last seen flying in England in 1976 after which lack of the open, damp woodland rides and clearings made them almost extinct. Years later in 2016, conservation organisations came together under the 'Back from the Brink' project and restored them.
It is of the same size as a common frog, and is found in East Anglia and a few countries in North Europe. It got extinct from England in 1995 due to lowering water levels which took away its habitat.
Spix's macaw is the newest in the list of extinct species which returned to its native Brazil, all due to a significant conservation effort.
In 2021, the eastern barred bandicoot, a marsupial native to Australia, was reclassified from extinct to endangered. Conservation efforts helped recover the species, which had dwindled to just 150 individuals in the late 1980s due to habitat loss and predation.
