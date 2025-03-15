6-step skincare routine even Alia Bhatt swears by!

Mar 15, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Do you know the secret behind Alia Bhatt's flawless and ever-glowing skin? Let us tell you
Presenting to you the six-step skincare routine the Gangubai actress swears by!
1. Start your day with cold water therapy: Put your face in a bowl filled with ice water. Repeat the exercise 10-15 times. This will soothe the skin, reduce scar and give a youthful look.
2. Cleansing: Use a gentle facewash/cleanser to wash your face.
3. Toner: After cleansing, the 'Highway' actress uses a toning mist packed with ceramides and probiotics.
4. Serum: Alia Bhatt also uses a peptide serum in her skincare routine. It hydrates and nourishes the skin, providing it a glowing look.
5. Moisturising: Moisturising is must! Just like Alia Bhatt, use a hydrating moisturiser that suits your skin type and nourishes the skin.
6. Sunscreen: Raha's mommy uses SPF 50 sunscreen before stepping out. It shields the skin against UV rays and hydrates it.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports