Mar 15, 2025, 04:37 PM IST

6-step skincare routine even Alia Bhatt swears by!

Meemansa Shekhawat

Do you know the secret behind Alia Bhatt's flawless and ever-glowing skin? Let us tell you

Presenting to you the six-step skincare routine the Gangubai actress swears by!

1. Start your day with cold water therapy: Put your face in a bowl filled with ice water. Repeat the exercise 10-15 times. This will soothe the skin, reduce scar and give a youthful look. 

2. Cleansing: Use a gentle facewash/cleanser to wash your face. 

3. Toner: After cleansing, the 'Highway' actress uses a toning mist packed with ceramides and probiotics. 

4. Serum: Alia Bhatt also uses a peptide serum in her skincare routine. It hydrates and nourishes the skin, providing it a glowing look. 

5. Moisturising: Moisturising is must! Just like Alia Bhatt, use a hydrating moisturiser that suits your skin type and nourishes the skin. 

6. Sunscreen: Raha's mommy uses SPF 50 sunscreen before stepping out. It shields the skin against UV rays and hydrates it. 

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

