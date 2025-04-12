Apr 12, 2025, 03:52 PM IST

6 summer fruits to keep uric acid levels in check 

Meemansa Shekhawat

From your favourite mangoes to tangy oranges, here are six summer fruits to keep your uric acid levels in check 

1. Mangoes: Mangoes provide essential antioxidants and fiber that aid digestion and control uric acid levels. 

2. Pineapples: Pineapples contain bromelain that helps reduce inflammation linked to uric acid le

3. Cherries: Cherries are rich in anti-inflammatory properties that help lower uric acid levels naturally. 

4. Papaya: Rich in Vitamin C, papaya aids uric acid metabolism and offers fiber to support gut health. 

5. Oranges: Oranges are packed with Vitamin C that helps break down uric acid and support kidney function. 

6. Watermelon: Watermelons are high in water that can keep the body hydrates, helping in flushing out excess uric acid. 

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

