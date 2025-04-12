6 summer fruits to keep uric acid levels in check 

Apr 12, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
1. Mangoes: Mangoes provide essential antioxidants and fiber that aid digestion and control uric acid levels.
2. Pineapples: Pineapples contain bromelain that helps reduce inflammation linked to uric acid le
3. Cherries: Cherries are rich in anti-inflammatory properties that help lower uric acid levels naturally.
4. Papaya: Rich in Vitamin C, papaya aids uric acid metabolism and offers fiber to support gut health.
5. Oranges: Oranges are packed with Vitamin C that helps break down uric acid and support kidney function.
6. Watermelon: Watermelons are high in water that can keep the body hydrates, helping in flushing out excess uric acid.
