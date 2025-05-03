May 3, 2025, 09:23 PM IST

6 silent symptoms of diabetes

Shweta Singh

If you're visiting the bathroom more than usual, especially at night, it could be an early sign of high blood sugar levels.

Frequent urination

Constantly feeling thirsty, even after drinking water, may signal your body is trying to flush out excess glucose.

Excessive thirst

Experiencing intense hunger shortly after eating could mean your body isn’t using insulin properly.

Extreme hunger

Feeling unusually tired or drained can result from your body’s inability to convert glucose into energy.

Weakness or fatigue

Tingling or numbness in your hands or feet may be a warning of nerve damage caused by prolonged high blood sugar.

Pins and needles

Sudden changes in eyesight or difficulty focusing may occur when high sugar levels affect the eye’s lens.

Blurry vision

