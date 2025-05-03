6 silent symptoms of diabetes

May 3, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
If you're visiting the bathroom more than usual, especially at night, it could be an early sign of high blood sugar levels.
Constantly feeling thirsty, even after drinking water, may signal your body is trying to flush out excess glucose.
Experiencing intense hunger shortly after eating could mean your body isn’t using insulin properly.
Feeling unusually tired or drained can result from your body’s inability to convert glucose into energy.
Tingling or numbness in your hands or feet may be a warning of nerve damage caused by prolonged high blood sugar.
Sudden changes in eyesight or difficulty focusing may occur when high sugar levels affect the eye’s lens.