Aug 13, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

6 signs you need more protein in your diet 

Muskan Verma

From mood swings to weight gain, here’s how your body warns you when protein is lacking.

It supports muscle repair, bone strength and hormone production. It also helps in healthy hair and nails, making it a must-have in every meal.

Why protein matters daily?

Low protein reduces albumin in the blood, causing fluid imbalance and puffiness in the face, hands, or feet. This condition known as oedema.

Frequent swelling in the body

Without enough protein, your immune system weakens, making you more prone to infections, colds, and slower recovery.

Falling ill often

Protein provides amino acids that produce mood-regulating neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. A deficiency can trigger stress, sadness, and irritability.

Mood swings and anxiety

Low protein reduces collagen, leading to sagging, dryness, and dull skin. In severe cases, dry patches or peeling may occur.

Changes in skin tone and texture

Without protein, metabolism slows, and the body stores more fat instead of burning it, making weight loss harder.

Struggling to lose weight

Protein stabilizes blood sugar. A deficiency causes energy crashes and intense cravings for sweets or processed foods.

Carving for sugar and junk food

Include lean meats, eggs, dairy, legumes, tofu, nuts, and seeds in your diet to meet daily protein needs and prevent deficiencies.

How to boost protein intake?

