6 signs you need more protein in your diet 

Aug 13, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
From mood swings to weight gain, here’s how your body warns you when protein is lacking.
It supports muscle repair, bone strength and hormone production. It also helps in healthy hair and nails, making it a must-have in every meal.
Low protein reduces albumin in the blood, causing fluid imbalance and puffiness in the face, hands, or feet. This condition known as oedema.
Without enough protein, your immune system weakens, making you more prone to infections, colds, and slower recovery.
Protein provides amino acids that produce mood-regulating neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. A deficiency can trigger stress, sadness, and irritability.
Low protein reduces collagen, leading to sagging, dryness, and dull skin. In severe cases, dry patches or peeling may occur.
Without protein, metabolism slows, and the body stores more fat instead of burning it, making weight loss harder.
Protein stabilizes blood sugar. A deficiency causes energy crashes and intense cravings for sweets or processed foods.
Include lean meats, eggs, dairy, legumes, tofu, nuts, and seeds in your diet to meet daily protein needs and prevent deficiencies.