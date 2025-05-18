May 18, 2025, 06:55 PM IST

6 signs of high uric acid in hands, legs

Shweta Singh

Sharp pain, especially in the big toe, ankles, knees, wrists, or fingers, often worse at night.

Joint Pain

Inflammation around the affected joints, making them appear puffy and tender to touch.

Swelling

The skin over the joints may become red or purplish due to irritation and increased blood flow.

Redness

Feeling unusually tired or drained can result from your body’s inability to convert glucose into energy.

Weakness or fatigue

A pins-and-needles sensation in the hands or feet caused by joint swelling pressing on nearby nerves.

Numbness or Tingling

Hard, white or yellowish nodules under the skin near joints, formed due to uric acid crystal deposits.

Lumps

Next: 7 lessons we learn too late in life