6 lifestyle lessons to learn from the Ambanis 

Here are six key lifestyle lessons to learn from the Ambani family
1. Belief in spirituality: Ambani family's belief in spirituality is no secret. Despite leading a lavish lifestyle, the Ambanis are deeply connected to their roots.
2. Nurturing social connections: Evidently, the Ambanis love to spend quality time with family and friends, strengthening bonds and social connections.
3. Diet: As per media reports, the Ambani family abstains from consuming junk or fast food and opt for healthy, home-cooked meals.
4. Stress management: Reliance Foundation chairperson, Nita Ambani, knows how to keep stress at bay. She engages herself in meditation, daily exercise, to keep herself de-stressed and relaxed.
5. Good sleep is a must: "Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise" - the Ambanis swear by this concept, maintaining a healthy sleep schedule.
6. Commitment to daily exercise: In order to keep themselves fit, the Ambani family remains committed to daily exercise and Yoga.
