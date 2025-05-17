6 habits to keep your kidneys healthy

May 17, 2025, 09:04 PM IST
Drinking enough water helps your kidneys clear out toxins and prevent kidney stones. Aim for 6–8 glasses daily, unless advised otherwise by a doctor.
Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-sodium foods. Avoid too much salt and processed food, which can strain the kidneys.
Staying active helps control blood pressure and weight, which means lesser pressure on your kidneys.
High blood sugar and pressure can damage kidneys over time, so regular check-ups are key.
Tingling or numbness in your hands or feet may be a warning of nerve damage caused by prolonged high blood sugar.
Smoking and excess alcohol reduce kidney function. Cutting back improves overall kidney and heart health.