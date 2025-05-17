May 17, 2025, 09:04 PM IST

6 habits to keep your kidneys healthy

Drinking enough water helps your kidneys clear out toxins and prevent kidney stones. Aim for 6–8 glasses daily, unless advised otherwise by a doctor.

Stay Hydrated

Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-sodium foods. Avoid too much salt and processed food, which can strain the kidneys.

Follow a Balanced Diet

Staying active helps control blood pressure and weight, which means lesser pressure on your kidneys.

Exercise Regularly

High blood sugar and pressure can damage kidneys over time, so regular check-ups are key.

Blood Sugar and Blood Pressure

Avoid Painkillers

Smoking and excess alcohol reduce kidney function. Cutting back improves overall kidney and heart health.

Smoking and Alcohol

