6 foods to include in your diet to get wrinkle free skin

Here are some foods that can help you get rid of wrinkles from skin.
It is common to get wrinkles and fine lines with increasing age. But this can be prevented with correct diet. If you also want to achieve the youthful and wrinkle free skin then you should include these seven foods in your diet.
These super foods boost collagen that nourishes the skin and help reduce wrinkles.
High in protein and loaded with skin-plumping essential fatty acids and the powerful antioxidant astaxanthin, this fatty fish is one of Perricone’s favorite anti-inflammatory foods.
Blueberries and many other berries contain wrinkle-fighting antioxidants known as anthocyanins, flavonoids that researchers believe may help suppress the growth of tumor cells and regulate blood sugar (preventing glycation, a process that makes collagen and elastic fibers in skin become stiff and lose its firm, supple nature).
High in protein (as much as 17 grams per cup versus 9 in regular yogurt) and teaming with gut-friendly bacteria, full-fat Greek yogurt helps keep blood sugar steady - and your microbiome in balance.
Lycopene, the carotenoid that gives tomatoes their bright red color, may help ward off UV-induced damage like sun spots and wrinkles, according to Shamban. And yes, tomato sauce counts.
Spinach, kale, arugula, bok choy, Swiss chard: Nutrient dense and low in calories (1 cup of spinach contains just 7 calories), dark green leafy vegetables are loaded with detoxifying fiber and anti-inflammatory phytonutrients. According to a study published in 2019 in Food Chemistry, eating uncooked chopped spinach provides higher amounts of lutein than cooked methods.
A great source of animal-free protein (just one-half cup of beans is equal to 1 ounce of animal protein) and essential micronutrients, beans also provide our bodies with valuable prebiotics, insoluble fiber that helps support gastrointestinal microflora, the key gatekeepers of skin health.
