Feb 16, 2025, 07:44 AM IST
6 foods that naturally slow down the ageing process
Muskaan Gupta
What you eat has a big impact on how quickly you age, how young your skin is, and how healthy your body is. For a bright and active life, try these 6 foods that naturally slow down the ageing process.
Berries, being rich in antioxidants, aid in combating free radicals, hence minimising wrinkles and fostering youthful skin.
Berries
Avocados, which are high in vitamins and good fats, help to keep skin nourished and increase its suppleness.
Avocados
Greens like spinach, kale, and others are rich in vitamins that slow down ageing and protect cells.
Leafy Greens
Essential fatty acids found in almonds and walnuts nourish skin and lower inflammation.
Nuts
Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, which shields skin from UV rays and keeps it looking young.
Tomatoes
Dark chocolate, which is high in flavonoids, hydrates and improves the texture of the skin.
Dark Chocolate
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
