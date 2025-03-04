Mar 4, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
6 famous clothing brands owned by Tata Group
Shivani Tiwari
Tata Group is India's largest conglomerate, from cars to salt it has made a significant impact on our daily lives through its diverse range of products.
Here are 6 of the most famous clothing brands owned by the Tata Group.
Westside: It is known for its well-curated collections of apparel, footwear, accessories, men's wear, kids' wear and women's wear.
Zudio: It is a fast-growing value fashion brand that caters to budget-conscious consumers.
Tata CLiQ Luxury: An online platform offering a curated selection of luxury and premium brands across fashion, beauty, fragrances, home decor, and more.
Features global and Indian designer labels like Armani, Hugo Boss, and Satya Paul.
Taneira: It is a high fashion brand that focuses on traditional Indian handwoven sarees and ethnic wear.
Utsa: It is a brand that focuses on Indian- inspired modern wear. It provides a unique blend of modern fashion, with indian traditional influences.
Zara (India): While Zara is a global brand owned by Inditex, in India, it operates through a joint venture with Tata Group.
Next:
8 must-explore beautiful villages in India
Click To More..