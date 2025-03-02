6 exotic fruits you must try at least once in your life!

Mar 2, 2025, 06:37 PM IST
Here are six exotic fruits you must try at once!
1. Dragon fruit: Dragon fruit is low in calories and rich in essential nutrients to support the body.
2. Passion fruit: Passion fruit is packed with nutrients, beneficial for the immune system.
3. Rambutan: Rambutans are sweet and acidic in taste. They are loaded with vitamin C and iron.
4. Litchi: Litchi is one delicious, tiny fruit which contains vitamin C and sweet in taste.
5. Mangosteen: Mangosteens are known for their anti-inflammatory properties.
6. Buddha's Hand: Buddha's hands are great for respiratory health and immune system.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports