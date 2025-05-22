May 22, 2025, 04:07 PM IST

6 delicious snacks to pair with your chai 

Meemansa Shekhawat

Here are six snacks that pair well with your chai

1. Samosa: Tasty samosas with spicy potato fillings is the best snack to complement your chai. 

2. Bhelpuri: It's light and delicious and one of the best snacks to enjoy with your chai. 

3. Vada Pao: Vada Pao with lots of mirchi and green chutney - you can never go wrong with them. 

4. Bhajiya: Spicy, salty bhajiya paired with green and red chutney is your perfect tea-time snack. 

5. Paneer Pakoda: Try crispy paneer pakodas with lots of spices sprinkled on and thank us later! 

6. Pav Bhaji: You can also try pav bhaji with your 'shaam ki chai'. 

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

