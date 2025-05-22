6 delicious snacks to pair with your chai 

May 22, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
Here are six snacks that pair well with your chai
1. Samosa: Tasty samosas with spicy potato fillings is the best snack to complement your chai.
2. Bhelpuri: It's light and delicious and one of the best snacks to enjoy with your chai.
3. Vada Pao: Vada Pao with lots of mirchi and green chutney - you can never go wrong with them.
4. Bhajiya: Spicy, salty bhajiya paired with green and red chutney is your perfect tea-time snack.
5. Paneer Pakoda: Try crispy paneer pakodas with lots of spices sprinkled on and thank us later!
6. Pav Bhaji: You can also try pav bhaji with your 'shaam ki chai'.
