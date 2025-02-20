6 daily exercises to reduce cholesterol levels naturally 

Feb 20, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
Here are six daily exercises to reduce cholesterol levels naturally and detox body
1. Brisk walking: A 30-min everyday walk helps to reduce cholesterol levels, burn fat, enhance digestion and heart health.
2. Rope jumping: Rope jumping also helps in reducing bad cholesterol levels, promote digestion and metabolism. Try involve yourself in rope jumping for at least 30 minutes everyday, maintaining a moderate pace.
3. Cycling: Cycling is great for heart health and kidney functioning. It also helps in lowering LDL levels.
4. Swimming: Engaging the entire body, swimming enhanced blood flow, lowers LDL levels, improves heart health and metabolism.
5. Yoga: You must have heard the phrase "Yoga se Hoga". Several Yoga poses help stimulate digestion, improve liver and heart functioning and reduce cholesterol levels.
6. Dancing: Besides being fun, dancing is good for your overall health. It improves metabolism, heart health and lowers cholesterol levels. Moreover, it also aids dopamine levels in the brain, making you feel de-stressed and relaxed.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.