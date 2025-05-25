May 25, 2025, 10:12 PM IST
Mix coconut oil with lemon juice and massage it into your scalp. Leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing to reduce flakes and dryness.
Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly on your scalp. Let it sit for 30 minutes to soothe irritation and fight dandruff-causing fungus.
Combine equal parts of ACV and water and apply after shampooing. Leave it for 15 minutes to balance scalp pH and reduce dandruff.
Soak fenugreek seeds overnight, make a paste, and apply to your scalp. Wash after 30 minutes to reduce itchiness and flaking.
Add a few drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo. Its antifungal properties help treat dandruff naturally and keep the scalp clean.