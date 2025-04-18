5 underrated beaches in South India

Apr 18, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Located near Alleppey, Marari Beach is a tranquil stretch lined with coconut palms and traditional fishing villages. It’s perfect for travellers seeking peace and a slow-paced coastal experience.
Accessible only by boat, Paradise Beach offers golden sands and clear blue waters away from the crowds. Its secluded charm makes it ideal for a peaceful day by the sea.
Surrounded by lush green hills, Yarada Beach near Visakhapatnam is a clean and quiet coastal haven. The unspoiled beauty makes it a perfect spot for nature lovers.
Tucked away near Byndoor, Ottinene Beach offers a scenic view where cliffs meet the sea. It remains untouched by tourism, making it a peaceful getaway.
Just a short drive from Varkala, Kappil Beach presents a unique meeting point of sea and backwaters. With fewer visitors, it’s a great place for solitude and scenic walks.