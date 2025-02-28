Feb 28, 2025, 07:10 PM IST

5 tips to manage diabetes during Ramadan

Shweta Singh

Ramadan is a sacred month of fasting, reflection, and spiritual growth, but for people with diabetes, managing health during fasting requires extra care. 

By following essential tips, they can observe Ramadan safely while keeping their blood sugar levels stable.

People with diabetes should seek medical advice before Ramadan to assess if fasting is safe and adjust medications accordingly.

Consult a doctor before fasting

Suhoor should include complex carbohydrates like whole grains, oats, and proteins to maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the day.

Choose slow-digesting foods

Drink plenty of water between Iftar and Suhoor to prevent dehydration and avoid sugary drinks that can cause spikes in blood sugar.

Stay hydrated

Regularly check glucose levels, especially before Suhoor, after Iftar, and mid-day, to prevent complications like hypoglycaemia or hyperglycaemia.

Monitor blood sugar levels

Start Iftar with dates and water, followed by a balanced meal with lean proteins, healthy fats, and fibre to control sugar levels effectively.

Break the fast wisely

Next: 5 Tara Sutaria-inspired statement ethnic looks for Shaadi season