5 tips to manage diabetes during Ramadan

Feb 28, 2025, 07:10 PM IST
Ramadan is a sacred month of fasting, reflection, and spiritual growth, but for people with diabetes, managing health during fasting requires extra care.
By following essential tips, they can observe Ramadan safely while keeping their blood sugar levels stable.
People with diabetes should seek medical advice before Ramadan to assess if fasting is safe and adjust medications accordingly.
Suhoor should include complex carbohydrates like whole grains, oats, and proteins to maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the day.
Drink plenty of water between Iftar and Suhoor to prevent dehydration and avoid sugary drinks that can cause spikes in blood sugar.
Regularly check glucose levels, especially before Suhoor, after Iftar, and mid-day, to prevent complications like hypoglycaemia or hyperglycaemia.
Start Iftar with dates and water, followed by a balanced meal with lean proteins, healthy fats, and fibre to control sugar levels effectively.