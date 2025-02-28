5 Tara Sutaria-inspired statement ethnic looks for Shaadi season

Feb 28, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Tara Sutaria slays every look she opts for! Here are five of best ethereal ethnic looks for wedding season.
1. Anarkali suits are back in fashion! Credits to Tara who owned her ethnic looks like a pro. The 'Marjaavaan' actress styled her golden Anarkali suit with a heavy necklace and Jhumkas, exuding elegance.
2. In this dreamy red floral-themed Lehanga, Tara Sutaria is giving absolute wedding vibes. She accessorised her outfit with giant silver earrings and a red ring.
3. We didn't lie when we said Tara owns every look she opts for! In this pristine white saree paired with big Jhumkas and a necklace, the 'Apurva' actress is looking drop dead gorgeous.
4. With the saree, Tara went for a sleek bun and styled it with the evergreen Gajra, perfectly complementing her looks.
5. In this light pink Kurta paired with Palazzos, Tara Sutaria opted for silver jewellery, exuding royal vibes.
6. Tara channelises her inner feminine energy in this classy pink Anarkali Kurta. She opted for minimal accessories, keeping her hair open.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.