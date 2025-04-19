Apr 19, 2025, 05:43 PM IST

5 reasons why eggs should be a part of your daily breakfast

Shweta Singh

Eggs are a great source of high-quality protein, which helps in muscle repair and growth while keeping you full for longer.

Rich in Protein

Eggs contain essential vitamins and minerals like Vitamin A, B12, and selenium, which are vital for overall health and energy.

Packed with Nutrients

The choline found in eggs plays a crucial role in brain function and memory, making them a smart choice for mental clarity.

Supports Brain Health

Due to their protein content, eggs help with satiety, reducing cravings, and can support weight management goals.

Promotes Weight Management

Eggs are easy to prepare in various ways, offering a quick, nutritious meal for busy mornings without compromising on taste.

Versatile and Quick

