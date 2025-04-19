5 reasons why eggs should be a part of your daily breakfast

Apr 19, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Eggs are a great source of high-quality protein, which helps in muscle repair and growth while keeping you full for longer.
Eggs contain essential vitamins and minerals like Vitamin A, B12, and selenium, which are vital for overall health and energy.
The choline found in eggs plays a crucial role in brain function and memory, making them a smart choice for mental clarity.
Due to their protein content, eggs help with satiety, reducing cravings, and can support weight management goals.
Eggs are easy to prepare in various ways, offering a quick, nutritious meal for busy mornings without compromising on taste.