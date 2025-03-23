5 personal things psychology says you should always keep private

Mar 23, 2025, 10:28 PM IST
Personal goals and plans — Talking too much about your plans can reduce motivation and lead to unnecessary opinions.
Relationship issues — Keeping relationship matters private helps protect trust and avoid outside interference.
Financial details — Sharing income, debts, or wealth can lead to judgment, jealousy, or manipulation.
Good deeds — Doing kind acts privately keeps your intentions pure and avoids appearing boastful.
Personal struggles and weaknesses — Sharing them with the wrong people can make you vulnerable to criticism or misuse.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports