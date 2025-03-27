5 most expensive gemstones in India

Mar 27, 2025, 10:04 PM IST
This precious gemstone, found in shades of blue, yellow, and green, costs between $450 and $1,600 per carat.
Known for its deep red hue, rubies are highly prized and valued at around $4,625 per carat.
A vibrant green gemstone from the beryl family, emeralds are priced between $50 and $1,000 per carat.
One of the hardest and most sought-after gemstones, diamonds cost approximately $9,502.13 per carat.
A light blue to greenish-blue gemstone from the beryl family, aquamarine starts from $1,200 per carat.