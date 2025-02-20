5 most expensive desserts in the world

Feb 20, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
This strawberry dessert from Arnaud’s Restaurant in New Orleans includes a 10.06-carat blue diamond ring, gold flakes, and premium liquors. Price: ₹8,53,06,250
Created for display in Tokyo, this fruitcake is studded with 223 diamonds weighing 170 carats, making it a luxurious masterpiece. Price: ₹1,49,12,800
This sundae includes a first-class trip to Mount Kilimanjaro, where it’s made using glacial ice, with an option for a live cello performance. Price: ₹51,99,000
Designed like a Fabergé egg, this pudding features edible gold, Belgian chocolates, caviar, and a 2-carat diamond. Price: ₹29,44,100
This ice cream sundae from Serendipity 3 contains 23-carat edible gold, rare truffles, and comes with a gold spoon and diamond bracelet. Price: ₹21,66,250