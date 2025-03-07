Mar 7, 2025, 11:19 PM IST

5 morning habits that help you live longer

Shweta Singh

Hydrating first thing in the morning supports digestion, metabolism, and overall organ function.

Drinking Water

Light exercise, yoga, or a short walk improves circulation, heart health, and flexibility.

Exercising or Stretching

A balanced meal with protein, fibre, and healthy fats provides sustained energy and supports metabolism.

Eating a Nutrient-Rich Breakfast

Meditation, deep breathing, or gratitude journaling reduces stress and boosts mental well-being.

Practising Mindfulness or Gratitude

Exposure to natural light regulates circadian rhythm, improves mood, and boosts Vitamin D levels.

Getting Morning Sunlight

