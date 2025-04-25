5 lovely baby names inspired by saints of India 

Apr 25, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Looking for names for your miniature version? Well, what's better than naming your baby after the charismatic saints and sages of India? Let us help you.
Here are top five baby names inspired by great saints and sages of India
1. Mira: The mystical 16th century poet-saint who was deeply devoted to Lord Krishna.
2. Agastya: Rishi Agastya (or Agastya Muni) was a highly respected saint renowned for balancing the earth's energy.
3. Aurva: Rishi Aurva was a hot-headed sage of the Bhargava clan, who was renowned for his spiritual powers and divine wisdom.
4. Mukta: Mukta is a Sanskrit term, meaning "liberated". It represents the condition of Moksha that Rishis and Yogis achieved through devotion and meditation.
5. Kabir: Indian mystic and saint whose 'Dohas' ring with timeless wisdom and devotion.
