Mar 7, 2025, 04:41 PM IST

5 Korean face yoga techniques for radiant, toned skin 

Meemansa Shekhawat

We're fans of Korean drama and web series. But what we're about to tell you now will make you a die-hard admirer of Korean skincare secrets. Let's get going. 

Here are five Korean face yoga techniques to get glowing, toned skin 

1. Face lifting massage: Place both your palms on your face and gradually lift them upwards. Do this exercise for 5-7 minutes everyday to get sculpted face. 

2. Chin lift: Use your knuckles to gradually lift your chin upwards. 

3. Neck massage:  Massage your neck with your knuckles in the upward direction. 

4. Cheek lift: Use your index finger and thumb to massage your cheeks in circular motion.

5. Under eye massage: Use your index and middle finger to massage around your eyes. 

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports. 

