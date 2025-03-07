5 Korean face yoga techniques for radiant, toned skin 

Mar 7, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
We're fans of Korean drama and web series. But what we're about to tell you now will make you a die-hard admirer of Korean skincare secrets. Let's get going.
Here are five Korean face yoga techniques to get glowing, toned skin
1. Face lifting massage: Place both your palms on your face and gradually lift them upwards. Do this exercise for 5-7 minutes everyday to get sculpted face.
2. Chin lift: Use your knuckles to gradually lift your chin upwards.
3. Neck massage: Massage your neck with your knuckles in the upward direction.
4. Cheek lift: Use your index finger and thumb to massage your cheeks in circular motion.
5. Under eye massage: Use your index and middle finger to massage around your eyes.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.