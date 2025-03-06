5 home remedies to remove plaque from teeth naturally

Mar 6, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
Gently brushing with baking soda helps neutralise acids and remove plaque without damaging enamel.
Swishing coconut oil for 10-15 minutes helps reduce bacteria and prevent plaque buildup.
Diluted apple cider vinegar can help break down plaque, but it should be used sparingly to avoid enamel erosion.
Apples, carrots, and celery act as natural toothbrushes, scrubbing away plaque while increasing saliva production.
A salt water rinse helps kill bacteria and loosen plaque, promoting overall oral hygiene.