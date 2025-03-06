Mar 6, 2025, 10:52 PM IST

5 home remedies to remove plaque from teeth naturally

Shweta Singh

Gently brushing with baking soda helps neutralise acids and remove plaque without damaging enamel.

Baking Soda

Swishing coconut oil for 10-15 minutes helps reduce bacteria and prevent plaque buildup.

Coconut Oil

Diluted apple cider vinegar can help break down plaque, but it should be used sparingly to avoid enamel erosion.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apples, carrots, and celery act as natural toothbrushes, scrubbing away plaque while increasing saliva production.

Eat Crunchy Fruits and Vegetables

A salt water rinse helps kill bacteria and loosen plaque, promoting overall oral hygiene.

Rinse with Salt Water

Next: 7 red superfoods that help reduce heart disease risk