5 foods you must avoid before boarding a flight 

Meemansa Shekhawat

Here are five food items to avoid before boarding a flight 

 1. Carbonated drinks: Carbonated drinks trap air in the stomach which further expands with cabin pressure. It causes acidity, bloating and discomfort. 

2. Fatty foods: Foods high in fat may cause bloating and nausea, leading to general discomfort during flight. 

3. Alcohol: Alcohol causes dehydration. and can worsen jet lag. 

4. Spicy food: Spicy foods can lead to heartburn and acidity, causing discomfort during flight. 

5. Garlic and onions: Garlic and onions can cause bad breath. In confined cabin rooms, it can lead to discomfort among other passengers. 

