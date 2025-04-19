5 foods you must avoid before boarding a flight 

Apr 19, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
Here are five food items to avoid before boarding a flight
1. Carbonated drinks: Carbonated drinks trap air in the stomach which further expands with cabin pressure. It causes acidity, bloating and discomfort.
2. Fatty foods: Foods high in fat may cause bloating and nausea, leading to general discomfort during flight.
3. Alcohol: Alcohol causes dehydration. and can worsen jet lag.
4. Spicy food: Spicy foods can lead to heartburn and acidity, causing discomfort during flight.
5. Garlic and onions: Garlic and onions can cause bad breath. In confined cabin rooms, it can lead to discomfort among other passengers.
