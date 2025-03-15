Mar 15, 2025, 06:15 AM IST

5 effective ways to remove stubborn Holi colours from skin 

Meemansa Shekhawat

 Struggling to remove stubborn Holi colours from your skin? Let us guide you with some effective and simple tips. 

1. Gently wash your face with a mild facewash. This will remove most of the colours from your skin. 

2. Use a soft towel or face scrub to shed off the colours. 

3. If the colours haven't gone yet, time to use the 'OG' method. Mix gram powder with a pinch of turmeric and curd, apply it on your face and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Wash your face, gently rubbing it with your hands. 

4. Mix lemon juice with sugar to create a paste. Apply it and leave it on your face for 15-20 minutes. It will gradually remove the colours and exfoliate the skin. 

5. Use aloe vera jel on your skin. It will not only break down the colours but also moisturise and provide a soothing effect to the skin. 

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

