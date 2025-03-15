5 effective ways to remove stubborn Holi colours from skin 

Mar 15, 2025, 06:15 AM IST
Struggling to remove stubborn Holi colours from your skin? Let us guide you with some effective and simple tips.
1. Gently wash your face with a mild facewash. This will remove most of the colours from your skin.
2. Use a soft towel or face scrub to shed off the colours.
3. If the colours haven't gone yet, time to use the 'OG' method. Mix gram powder with a pinch of turmeric and curd, apply it on your face and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Wash your face, gently rubbing it with your hands.
4. Mix lemon juice with sugar to create a paste. Apply it and leave it on your face for 15-20 minutes. It will gradually remove the colours and exfoliate the skin.
5. Use aloe vera jel on your skin. It will not only break down the colours but also moisturise and provide a soothing effect to the skin.
