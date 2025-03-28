5 easy ways to keep lizards out of your home this summer

Mar 28, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
Use Eggshells – Lizards dislike the smell of eggshells. Place them in corners and near entry points to deter them.
Garlic and Onion Spray – The strong smell of garlic and onion repels lizards. Mix crushed garlic or onion with water and spray it around the house.
Pepper Spray – Make a homemade repellent by mixing black pepper or red chili powder with water and spraying it in lizard-prone areas.
Naphthalene Balls – Placing naphthalene balls in kitchen cabinets, under sinks, and behind furniture keeps lizards away.
Seal Entry Points – Block cracks, holes, and gaps in doors and windows to prevent lizards from entering the house.
