Mar 28, 2025, 07:56 PM IST

5 easy ways to keep lizards out of your home this summer

Pravrajya Suruchi

Use Eggshells – Lizards dislike the smell of eggshells. Place them in corners and near entry points to deter them.

Garlic and Onion Spray – The strong smell of garlic and onion repels lizards. Mix crushed garlic or onion with water and spray it around the house.

Pepper Spray – Make a homemade repellent by mixing black pepper or red chili powder with water and spraying it in lizard-prone areas.

Naphthalene Balls – Placing naphthalene balls in kitchen cabinets, under sinks, and behind furniture keeps lizards away.

Seal Entry Points – Block cracks, holes, and gaps in doors and windows to prevent lizards from entering the house.

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

