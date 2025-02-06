Feb 6, 2025, 04:04 PM IST

5 date night outfits inspired by Bollywood celebs for Valentine’s Day 2025

Shweta Singh

Shraddha Kapoor’s black cat look is perfect for Valentine’s Day. She styled a wide-neckline little black dress with diamond studs, bold makeup, and knee-length white boots.

Shraddha Kapoor

Ananya Panday’s off-shoulder white dress with a frill neckline is perfect for Valentine’s Day. She styled it with glimmering makeup, open hair, and white pointed heels.

Ananya Panday

Pooja Hegde's mirror-embellished high-neck dress is a stunning choice, perfect for Valentine’s Day. She completed the look with a messy ponytail, soft pink lips, and shimmer eyes.

Pooja Hegde

Shanaya Kapoor's pink sleeveless dress, with a round neckline and rose-adorned hemline, is perfect for a Barbie-inspired look.

Shanaya Kapoor

Suhana Khan's golden bodycon dress, featuring a threaded design and a halter neck, is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Suhana Khan

Next: Think Twice! 7 gifts you should NOT give your partner this Valentine’s Day