Shraddha Kapoor’s black cat look is perfect for Valentine’s Day. She styled a wide-neckline little black dress with diamond studs, bold makeup, and knee-length white boots.
Ananya Panday’s off-shoulder white dress with a frill neckline is perfect for Valentine’s Day. She styled it with glimmering makeup, open hair, and white pointed heels.
Pooja Hegde's mirror-embellished high-neck dress is a stunning choice, perfect for Valentine’s Day. She completed the look with a messy ponytail, soft pink lips, and shimmer eyes.
Shanaya Kapoor's pink sleeveless dress, with a round neckline and rose-adorned hemline, is perfect for a Barbie-inspired look.
Suhana Khan's golden bodycon dress, featuring a threaded design and a halter neck, is perfect for Valentine’s Day.