5 benefits of using glycolic acid

May 25, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
Glycolic acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that gently removes dead skin, helping to reveal smoother and brighter skin underneath.
Regular use can make rough or uneven skin feel softer and look more refined.
It helps reduce hyperpigmentation, sunspots, and acne marks by speeding up skin cell turnover.
Glycolic acid boosts collagen production, which can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time.
Its exfoliating action helps prevent clogged pores, reducing the chances of breakouts and blackheads.