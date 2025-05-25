May 25, 2025, 04:51 PM IST

5 benefits of using glycolic acid

Shweta Singh

Glycolic acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that gently removes dead skin, helping to reveal smoother and brighter skin underneath.

Exfoliates dead skin cells

Regular use can make rough or uneven skin feel softer and look more refined.

Improves skin texture

It helps reduce hyperpigmentation, sunspots, and acne marks by speeding up skin cell turnover.

Fades dark spots

Glycolic acid boosts collagen production, which can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time.

Minimises fine lines

Its exfoliating action helps prevent clogged pores, reducing the chances of breakouts and blackheads.

Unclogs pores

