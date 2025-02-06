4 largest snakes capable of swallowing humans 

Feb 6, 2025, 09:38 PM IST
There are over 3,000 species of snakes worldwide, with sizes ranging from a few inches to 30 feet.
Some species of snakes are extremely venomous, while four of them have the ability to swallow a whole human.
African Rock Python One of the largest snakes in the world, it can grow up to 14 feet long and weigh as much as 90.7 kilograms. It is capable of swallowing a human.
Burmese Python Found in the swampy regions of Southeast Asia, this snake can reach 18 feet in length and weigh up to 90.7 kilograms, making it quite terrifying to behold.
Green Anaconda The largest snake in the world, it can weigh over 226 kilograms and grow up to 17 feet long. Several Hollywood movies have been made about it.
Reticulated Python It is found in Southeast Asia. This snake can grow up to 21 feet long and weigh as much as 250 kilograms. It is known to be one of the most frequent predators of humans.
These are among the largest snake species. Their massive size enables them to swallow a whole human.
These snakes are constrictors, which means they kill their prey by wrapping their bodies around it, taking its measure, and squeezing tightly until the prey suffocates.