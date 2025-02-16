Feb 16, 2025, 08:55 PM IST

3 morning habits that will make 70-year-old

Shweta Singh

Our unhealthy lifestyle is taking a toll on our bodies, leading to fatigue, poor digestion, and serious health issues like obesity and heart disease.

Bad habits, especially in the morning, speed up ageing and make us feel sluggish all day.

Here are 3 morning habits that can make you feel like a 70-year-old:

Missing the first meal slows metabolism, causes fatigue, and leads to poor concentration throughout the day.

Skipping Breakfast

Staring at screens immediately increases stress, strains the eyes, and disrupts mental clarity.

Checking Your Phone First Thing

Lack of sunlight lowers Vitamin D levels, weakens bones, and disrupts the body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

Avoiding Morning Sunlight

