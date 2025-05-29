10 modern names for your baby boy inspired by Lord Hanuman 

May 29, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
1. Anjaneya: Meaning son of Anjani, the name has deep roots in mythology.
2. Veer: Meaning brave or fearless, the name reflects Lord Hanuman's fearless nature.
3. Marut: A simple yet unique name, Marut is the name of Lord Hanuman's father and the god of wind.
4. Rudra: Rudra is another name for Lord Shiva from whom Hanuman is believed to have taken form. The name reflects fearlessness and bravery.
5. Shaurya: Meaning courageous, the name reflects Lord Hanuman's brave nature.
6. Kesari: Another name for Hanuman's father, it carries the essence of strength and royalty.
7. Mahaveer: Meaning great warrior, it's another name for Lord Hanuman, symbolising his courage and fearlessness.
8. Ramdut: Meaning messager of Lord Rama, the name reflects Hanuman's dedication and loyalty to god.
9. Ajay: It means invincible, reflecting Lord Hanuman's powerful spirits.
10. Avyukt: The name reminds us of Lord Hanuman's powerful devotion towards Lord Rama.
