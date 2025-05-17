Avoid gifting these 10 items that could bring misfortune to your relationship
Shivani Tiwari
Shoes: There's a superstition that gifting shoes might bring bad luck, suggesting the receiver will 'walk away' from the giver.
Gifting perfume: In Indian culture, it's considered bad luck, while Greeks believe that the receiver giving coins can deter bad luck. In Chinese tradition, perfume attracts others, potentially causing breakups.
Watch: Gifting a watch is believed to be bad luck in relationships, symbolising a countdown to the time they have left together.
Candle: In some cultures, gifting a candle is believed to symbolise burning out a relationship, implying that the flame might extinguish the romance.
Giving gloves: Gifting gloves has a medieval origin as a bad omen. It was believed to lead to conflict and the end of a relationship.
Gifting scissors or knives: In Japanese and European cultures, gifting scissors or knives is believed to symbolise 'cutting off' a relationship.
Gifting Mirrors: Romans believed mirrors hold the soul's reflection. Gifting a mirror, especially an antique one, might transfer the previous owner's energy.
Handkerchiefs: They signify tears, a Swedish belief about silk handkerchiefs 'wiping away affection.'
Parsley: Gifting a parsley plant is thought to bring bad luck or death.
Purse or Wallet: Gifting a purse or wallet, make sure to include a coin to ensure it's never empty and signifies future wealth.