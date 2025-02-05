10 stunning style statements by Sania Mirza

Feb 5, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
Sannia Mirza has stunned everyone be it her terrific tennis performance, her statements or her style.
Her Instagram account showcases her in iconic styles that proves that she is not only a great sports player but a classic chic with a great fashion sense.
Sania's playful smile perfectly matches with this floral printed set of blazer and pants with red flowers and grey background. Her vibrant look is accentuated with her smile and matching golden accessories.
This beige colour blazer makes Sania absolutely stunning. Her confidence makes her look more classy. Her red lipstick give that bold touch to the look along with her golden hoops which makes completes the classy look.
In this printed blazer matching corset top Mirza shines like a boss.
The tennis star ace makes a charming appearance with this all blue blazer. Accessorising the look with golden wearables and a black goggles makes her bold statement ever so awesome.
Sania sports her fit body in this brown blazer, white t-shirt and mom jeans. With minimal make-up she aces the look like a star.
'Suit up, but make it pink', Sania shows her love for pink and sets a trendy example of pink being the colour for all occasions.