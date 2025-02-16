Feb 16, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

10 spiritual teachings by Baba Neem Karoli 

Vaishali Shastri

Baba Neem Karoli, also known as Neem Karori Baba, was a revered Indian guru and saint. Here are 10 teachings and quotes attributed to him: 

Everything is one. This phrase emphasizes the unity and interconnectedness of all things. 

"Sub Ek"

This teaching encourages kindness, compassion, and honesty in all interactions. 

"Love everyone and tell the truth."

Baba Neem Karoli emphasized the importance of living in the present moment and making the most of the time we have.

"Don't waste your time, use it."

This teaching highlights the value of selfless service and its role in spiritual growth. 

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

Remember the name of God. Baba Neem Karoli encouraged his devotees to repeat the name of God, such as "Ram," to cultivate devotion and spiritual awareness. 

"Ram Nam"

This teaching emphasizes the importance of being present in the moment and fully engaging with life.

"Be where you are; otherwise you will miss your life."

This teaching emphasizes the importance of resilience and perseverance in the face of challenges. 

"The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall."

Baba Neem Karoli emphasized the importance of maintaining physical and mental purity.

"Cleanliness is next to godliness."

Baba Neem Karoli emphasized the importance of maintaining physical and mental purity.

"Charity begins at home."

Next: 8 animals that make their own food