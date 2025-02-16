10 spiritual teachings by Baba Neem Karoli 

Feb 16, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Baba Neem Karoli, also known as Neem Karori Baba, was a revered Indian guru and saint. Here are 10 teachings and quotes attributed to him:
Everything is one. This phrase emphasizes the unity and interconnectedness of all things.
This teaching encourages kindness, compassion, and honesty in all interactions.
Baba Neem Karoli emphasized the importance of living in the present moment and making the most of the time we have.
This teaching highlights the value of selfless service and its role in spiritual growth.
Remember the name of God. Baba Neem Karoli encouraged his devotees to repeat the name of God, such as "Ram," to cultivate devotion and spiritual awareness.
This teaching emphasizes the importance of being present in the moment and fully engaging with life.
This teaching emphasizes the importance of resilience and perseverance in the face of challenges.
Baba Neem Karoli emphasized the importance of maintaining physical and mental purity.
Baba Neem Karoli emphasized the importance of maintaining physical and mental purity.