10 quotes by Neem Karoli Baba for a bright future

1. “The best service you can do is to keep your thoughts on God. Keep God in mind every minute.”
2. “It’s better to see God in everything than to try to figure it out.”
3. “Love all, serve all, feed all.”
4. “Lust, Greed, Anger, Attachment – These are all paths to hell.”
6. “Whoever works for God, his work will be done by itself.”
7. “Cleanse the mirror of your heart, and you will see God.”
8. “Money should be used to help others.”
9. “Total truth is necessary. You must live by what you say.”
10. “Forgiveness is the greatest weapon, because a saint so armed is unperturbable he can give up anger immediately.”
