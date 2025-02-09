10 quotes by Baba Neem Karoli for peaceful life

Feb 9, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
“Whatever may be guru – he may be a lunatic or a common person. Once you have accepted him, he is the lord of lords.”
When you are sad or in pain or sick or you witness any cremation then you actually learn the many truths of life. - Neem Karoli Baba
This world is all attachment. Yet you get worried because you are attached. - Neem Karoli Baba
Even if a person hurts you, give him love. The worst punishment is to throw someone out of your heart. You should love everyone as God, and love each other. If you cannot love each other, you cannot achieve your goal. - Neem Karoli Baba
Keep God in your heart like you keep money in the bank. - Neem Karoli Baba
It is very difficult to know exactly what good should come out of a particular situation. To attempt to manipulate circumstances so your idea of good can come about is to let the ego play God-and that, as you know, can and does backfire. - Neem Karoli Baba
Love is the strongest medicine. It is more powerful than electricity. - Neem karoli Baba
The best service you can do is to keep your thoughts on God. Keep God in mind every minute. - Neem Karoli Baba
The whole universe is our home and all residing in it belong to our family. Instead of trying to see God in a particular appearance, it is better to see him in everything. - Neem Karoli Baba