10 powerful quotes that will change how you look at life 

May 25, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
1. "You cannot change what you refuse to confront."
2. "Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together."
3. "Sometimes you need to distance yourself to see things clearly."
4. "No matter how many mistakes you make or how slow you progress, you are still way ahead of everyone who isn’t trying."
5. "If a person wants to be a part of your life, they will make an obvious effort to do so. Think twice before reserving a space in your heart for people who do not make an effort to stay."
6. "Making one person smile can change the world – maybe not the whole world, but their world."
7. "Saying someone is ugly doesn’t make you any prettier."
8. "The only normal people you know are the ones you don’t know very well."
9. "Giving up doesn’t always mean you’re weak, sometimes it means you are strong enough and smart enough to let go and move on."
10. "Don’t choose the one who is beautiful to the world; choose the one who makes your world beautiful."
