Aug 11, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
10 popular Indian celebrities who are huge fans of K-dramas
Shivani Tiwari
Rashmika Mandanna often praises K-Dramas for their emotional depth, heartfelt storytelling, and captivating characters.
Alia Bhatt enjoys watching K-dramas, especially romantic and fantasy-driven stories that keep her entertained.
Disha Patani is a big K-drama fan, loving hits like Crash Landing on You and Goblin.
Shraddha Kapoor follows Korean celebrities online and enjoys K-Dramas for their heartwarming romantic storytelling.
Ananya Panday binge-watches on K-dramas’ romantic storylines, often sharing how deeply they connect with her emotions.
Ayushmann Khurrana watches K-dramas with his wife, finding them emotionally rich, relaxing, and deeply engaging.
Bhumi Pednekar prefers romantic K-dramas, enjoying their strong love stories and memorable characters.
Radhika Apte enjoys K-dramas for their creativity and imaginative storytelling.
Hansika Motwani adores K-dramas and K-beauty.
Zareen Khan loves watching K-dramas. She often shares recommendations with her fans on social media.
