Feb 26, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
10 plants to bring down AQI inside home
DNA WEB DESK
Peace Lily is a champion air purifier. It effectively removes toxins like formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene.
Snake Plant is a low-maintenance wonder that thrives in low-light conditions.
Spider Plant is a delightful addition to any kitchen. It's particularly effective at removing formaldehyde and carbon monoxide.
English Ivy is grown indoors or outdoors and is highly effective at removing formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene.
Aloe Vera also excels at purifying the air. It removes formaldehyde and benzene, making it a valuable addition to your kitchen garden.
Golden Pothos is easy to care for and a great choice for beginners. It is highly effective at removing formaldehyde, benzene, and carbon monoxide.
This large-leafed Rubber plant is a stylish addition to any kitchen. It removes formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene from the air.
Weeping Fig tree is a powerful air purifier, removing formaldehyde, benzene, and toluene from the air.
Dracaena Marginata is an elegant plant with powerful air purifier properties.
The bamboo palm tree is an excellent choice for smaller spaces. It is effective at removing formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene.
Next:
Fasting for Mahashivratri? 5 energetic foods you can consume
Click To More..