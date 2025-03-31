10 Neem Karoli Baba teachings for mental peace 

Neem Karoli Baba was a revered Indian spiritual guru who had a profound impact on the lives of countless followers. Here are 10 essential teachings of Neem Karoli Baba that can guide individuals toward cultivating mental peace.
'Forgiveness is the greatest weapon, because a saint so armed is unperturbable he can give up anger immediately.'
'Even if a person hurts you, give him love. The worst punishment is to throw someone out of your heart… You should love everyone as God loves, and love each other. If you cannot love each other, you cannot achieve your goal.'
'Clear your mind of doubts, and your life will become a beacon of peace and prosperity.'
'Money should be used as a means to help others. It should serve a purpose, not control your life.'
'Whatever outer work you must do, do it; but train your mind in such a way that in your subconscious mind you remember God.'
'Serve others as your very Self. All wealth will come to you.'
'When you act selflessly, you invite blessings. Everything you need flows naturally.'
'This world is all attachment. Yet you get worried because you are attached.'
'You can plan for a hundred years. But you don’t know what will happen the next moment.'
'Lust, Greed, Anger, Attachment – These are all paths to hell.'